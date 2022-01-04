Renewable Energy buys California-based Amber Resources

Jan. 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Group of rows of green stacked biofuel drums in storage warehouse

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

  • Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) agrees to acquire Amber Resources, a California-based distributor of diesel, gasoline, lubricants and other transportation fuel components, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Renewable Energy says Amber Resources will add 60M gal/year of diesel sales to its portfolio through eight locations in Southern California, including distribution centers and three cardlock sites as well as a significant lubricants business as a Shell Prestige distributor.
  • The company expects the deal will be immediately accretive to earnings and in line with its targeted internal rate of return.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Robert Honeywill believes the advent of a hydrogen economy will wreak havoc on the biofuels industry, even for those with a "cleaner" product, in a bearish analysis of Renewable Energy posted in September.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.