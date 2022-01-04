Renewable Energy buys California-based Amber Resources
Jan. 04, 2022 4:42 PM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) agrees to acquire Amber Resources, a California-based distributor of diesel, gasoline, lubricants and other transportation fuel components, for an undisclosed sum.
- Renewable Energy says Amber Resources will add 60M gal/year of diesel sales to its portfolio through eight locations in Southern California, including distribution centers and three cardlock sites as well as a significant lubricants business as a Shell Prestige distributor.
- The company expects the deal will be immediately accretive to earnings and in line with its targeted internal rate of return.
