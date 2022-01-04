Royal Caribbean prices private offering of $1B of senior notes
Jan. 04, 2022
- Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has priced its upsized private offering of $1B aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2027.
- The notes will mature on July 15, 2027 and are expected to be issued on or around January 7, 2022.
- Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay principal payments on debt maturing in 2022. Pending such uses, the company may temporarily use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facilities or other borrowings.
