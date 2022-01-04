BlackBerry turns out the lights on its iconic phones
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) may have moved on beyond the 1990s, but it's still the end of an era today as the company shuts off support and service to the iconic phones running on its own operating system.
- That comes on a schedule that BlackBerry discussed last year, and it means that devices running on BlackBerry 10 (including the BlackBerry Classic, Passport and Leap, as well as Z series and Q series), BlackBerry 7.1 (including such phones as the Bold, Curve, Torch, Storm and Pearl) and BlackBerry PlayBook 2.1 will stop working reliably in any sense today.
- Formerly Research In Motion, BlackBerry once ruled the world that would come to be known as "smartphones" with its keyboard-based devices optimized for text messaging. But a massive consumer exodus to the iPhone (NASDAQ:AAPL), and later phones running on the Android OS (GOOG, GOOGL), cemented its fate as an eventual device also-ran.
- That led in time to BlackBerry licensing its name to TCL to manufacturing BlackBerry-branded Android phones in 2016, a partnership that ended last year.
- Now focused on enterprise software, BlackBerry came in with a beat in fiscal Q3 earnings but issued some soft guidance. At that time, Seeking Alpha contributor Bill Maurer recapped not only the weak outlook but a patent deal that still wasn't final and a balance sheet getting worse still.