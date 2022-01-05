Calumet closes $50M financing for renewable hydrogen project

  • Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) will move ahead with construction of the planned renewable hydrogen plant at its Great Falls, Montana, refinery after securing $50M of project financing from Stonebriar Commercial Finance, S&P Global Platts reports.
  • Calumet expects to start up the plant in this year's Q4, raising production of renewable diesel from 5K bbl/day in May 2022 to 12K bbl/day.
  • The company says the renewable hydrogen plant will allow increased production of renewable diesel and further reduce the carbon intensity of products from Montana Renewables.
  • The proposed hydrogen production tax credit is at risk as passage of President Biden's Build Back Better agenda looks shaky, but the Great Falls project will not be affected, according to S&P Global Platts.
  • Calumet unveiled plans in November to carve out its Montana Renewables unit as an unrestricted pure-play renewables unit.
