UBS goes with resilient picks for chemicals sector in 2022
- A quarterly update on Chemicals/Packaging businesses allows UBS to recap the supply-chain headwinds that chemical stocks have faced in the past few months - and reiterate its top picks for the sector into 2022.
- "Commodity chemicals earnings remain at elevated levels heading into 2022, and specialty chemicals continue to catch up on passing through higher raws," the bank says in its review/preview. Risks also remain largely similar to those in 2021: Along with supply-chain issues, there's the resurgence in COVID-19 cases and associated lockdowns, and energy price volatility as well.
- As for recent trends, UBS has note improving December-quarter trends in global auto markets, and more broadly in Europe as a region, it says.
- On average, it's boosting EPS estimates for the sector by 4% for the December quarter, and cutting them about 1% for the March quarter ("reflecting some near-term step-back"), and raising estimates by about 1% for full 2022. And "key areas of strong momentum" include mobility (exposure there for Albermarle (NYSE:ALB), Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), Cabot (NYSE:CBT), DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) and Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)); and agriculture (exposure for CF Industries (NYSE:CF), Corteva (NYSE:CTVA), FMC (NYSE:FMC), Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) and Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)).
- On commodity chemicals, the "debate has shifted from 'how high' can margins go, to 'how long' can margins remain elevated?" High margins and prices are persisting for polyethylene, chlor-vinyls, polyurethanes, methanol/acetyls and major fertilizers, while some "more modest" price increases for TiO2 pigment leave room for further price/margin improvement.
- Meanwhile, to pass through higher commodities, price increases of 10%-plus are on the way for paints and water treatment chemicals along with significant increases on most specialty chemicals.
- Those risks highlighted above set the path for its top picks in the sector, companies with "significant specialty businesses not reflected in their valuations, significant free cash flow, recently reduced debt that provides flexibility for increased cash return, and some defensiveness against supply chain risks - which have been the biggest headwind for most chemical stocks."
- Its three picks should do well whether commodities or specialties outperform this year, UBS says. That starts with DuPont (DD), where UBS says the market isn't appreciating the "significant shift in DuPont's exposure and growth" after a series of strategic actions, including the planned divestment of most of the Mobility segment and the planned acquisition of Rogers.
- The new DuPont will have about 45% exposure to higher-margin, higher-growth electronic materials markets, and a series of catalysts coming over the next year, it says. UBS has a $102 price target, implying 24% upside from yesterday's close.
- It also prefers Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) into 2022, with an eye toward announced buybacks of up to 4% of market cap and some expected margin expansion and an "underappreciated" mix shift toward more specialty/downstream applications. A $44 price target implies 22% upside.
- Lastly, it sees unbaked potential for Univar (NYSE:UNVR) to sustainably expand its margins and grow earnings. "Growth has been difficult to see given all the moving pieces following the Nexeo acquisition in 2019, but we believe the forward story should be more clear," UBS says, adding that it's expecting a heavy pickup in free cash flow over the coming two years, reducing leverage and boosting options for future deployment. Its $36 target implies 25% upside.