Jan. 05, 2022

  • Sony (NYSE:SONY) shares rose 3.7% in Japan after following an announcement that it is launching a new company to “explore entry” into the electric vehicle (EV) market, source Financial Times.
  • Kenichiro Yoshida, Sony chief executive, announced the plans to open the subsidiary, called Sony Mobility, this spring at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
  • Yoshida unveiled a prototype sport utility vehicle (SUV), the VISION-S 02, which uses the same EV platform as the previously announced VISION-S 01 coupe that began testing on public roads in Europe from December 2020.
  • He said the company saw mobility as an "entertainment space" where passengers could chose individual entertainment options and use 5G internet connection.
  • As well as boasting seat speakers to create a “three-dimensional sound field”, the car will allow both games streaming and a remote connection to a PlayStation console.
  • Google began work on self-driving cars in 2009 and Apple has had a secretive autonomous driving project in the works.
  • Japan's Toyota Motor in December committed $70B to electrify its automobiles by 2030.
  • The stock price rise built on gains the previous day propelled by the huge holiday season box office success of the Sony Pictures’ film Spider-Man: No Way Home.
