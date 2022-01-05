European stocks advance amid services activity data
Jan. 05, 2022 4:26 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Eurozone December final services PMI 53.1 vs 53.3 prelim. Composite PMI 53.3 vs 53.4 prelim.
- London +0.11%.
- Germany +0.29%. December final services PMI 48.7 vs 48.4 prelim. Composite PMI 49.9 vs 50.0 prelim.
- "The fall in activity was only modest, but with additional restrictions having come into effect since the December survey and the Omicron variant looming large, there are further downside risks to activity in January."
- France +0.12%. December final services PMI 57.0 vs 57.1 prelim. Composite PMI 55.8 vs 55.6 prelim.
- "Business activity grew at the second-quickest rate since June, outpaced only marginally by that seen in November. Anecdotal evidence suggests that demand for services remains robust, causing backlogs to build and hiring to continue."
- France December consumer confidence 100 vs 97 expected, prior 98.
- Italy December services PMI 53.0 vs 55.9 prior. Composite PMI 54.7, prior 57.6.
- Spain December services PMI 55.8 vs 59.8 prior. Composite PMI 55.4, prior 58.3.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 index up 0.07%.
- European markets are following the broadly negative trend set in Asia-Pacific overnight, where investors are monitoring interest rates in the bond market, with U.S. Treasury yields rising at the fastest new year pace in two decades.
- In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.64%.
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.09%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.07%.
- European futures higher. FTSE +0.36%; CAC +1.40%; DAX +0.65% and EURO STOXX +0.52%.