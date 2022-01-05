Elbit Systems secures a follow-on contract to supply Hermes 900 UAS to Brazilian Air Force
Jan. 05, 2022 4:39 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, AEL Sistemas was awarded a contract to supply additional Hermes 900 UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) to the Brazilian Air Force (Força Aérea Brasileira "FAB").
- The contract is in an amount that is not material to Elbit Systems and will be performed over a period of 16 months.
- Under the contract, the company will supply its Hermes 900 UAS and spare parts.
- Over the past decade, the FAB has been operating a mixed fleet of Elbit Systems' Hermes 900 and Hermes 450 UAS to perform a range of missions including Homeland Security and deforestation monitoring operations in the Amazons.