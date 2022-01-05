Digital Realty prices €750M of debt offering
Jan. 05, 2022 4:49 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) announced that Digital Intrepid Holding B.V., an indirect wholly owned holding and finance subsidiary of the company's operating partnership, Digital Realty Trust, L.P., priced an offering of €750M aggregate principal amount of 1.375% guaranteed notes due 2032 at a price of 99.056% of the principal amount.
- Interest on the euro notes will be payable annually in arrears at a rate of 1.375% p.a. from January 18, 2022 till maturity on July 18, 2032.
- Net proceeds from the euro notes will be used to temporarily repay borrowings outstanding under the operating partnership's global revolving credit facilities, acquire additional properties or businesses, fund development opportunities, invest in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities and to provide for working capital and other general corporate purposes.