908 Devices and US Forest Service announce development collaboration

Jan. 05, 2022 4:55 AM ET908 Devices Inc. (MASS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and the United States Forest Service (USFS), an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), are collaborating on a research effort to extend the capabilities of the MX908 handheld device for rapid detection of toxic pesticides used in illegal marijuana grows on federal lands.
  • The MX908 is a handheld, battery-powered mass spectrometry device. Mass spectrometry, used in many labs, is the gold standard in analytical technology for trace identification of compounds.
  • The collaboration between USFS and 908 Devices is intended to expand the capability of the MX908 into this important category of toxic materials.
