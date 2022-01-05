BMW reports Q4 BMW brand deliveries down 5.8% y/y
Jan. 05, 2022
- BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) brand unit sales fell 5.8% Y/Y to 98,750 units in Q4 and for FY2021 increased 20.8% on total sales of 336,644 compared to the 278,732 vehicles sold in FY 2020.
- Total BMW of North America declined 6.0% Y/Y to 100,891 units for the quarter and grew 19.5% Y/Y to 366,574 unites for FY21.
- BMW passenger car sales dropped 10.9% to 38,981 units for the quarter and rose 18.3% Y/Y to 156,804 units for FY2021.
- BMW light truck sales dropped 1.7% to 54,050 units for the quarter and rose 23.0% Y/Y to 179,840 units for FY2021.
- MINI brand sales in the US totaled 7,860 vehicles in the Q4 of 2021, a decrease of 8.1% vs the 8,549 vehicles sold in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year 2021, MINI brand sales increased 6.4% on total sales of 29,930 vehicles compared to the 28,138 vehicles sold in 2020.
- 23,180 BMW Certified Pre-Owned vehicles were sold during the Q4 of 2021, a 10.2% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2021, BMW Certified Pre-Owned sales totalled 109,743 vehicles, a 1.1% increase from the 108,593 vehicles sold in 2020.
- 1,720 MINI Certified Pre-Owned vehicles were sold during the Q4 of 2021, a 20.9% decrease from the same quarter a year ago. For the full year 2021, MINI Certified Pre-Owned sales totaled 10,527 vehicles a 10.9% increase from the 9,490 vehicles sold in 2020.
- The company’s lineup of Sports Activity Vehicles accounted for 60% of the total 2021 sales.
- BMW sales momentum remains strong as first deliveries of BMW iX and BMW i4 electric vehicles begin this quarter.