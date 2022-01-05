Pactiv Evergreen to divest Asian carton packaging, filling machinery businesses for $335M
Jan. 05, 2022 5:51 AM ETPactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) has entered into a definitive agreement by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC to sell its carton packaging and filling machinery businesses in China, Korea and Taiwan to SIG Schweizerische Industrie-Gesellschaft GmbH, a subsidiary of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd, for an enterprise value of ~$335M.
The transaction is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2022.
“The completion of this transaction will position Pactiv Evergreen to further our strategic focus in North America, where we are established as a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging, servicing many of the world’s most beloved brands," says Michael King, Pactiv Evergreen Chief Executive Officer.