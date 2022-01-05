Innate Pharma obtains €28.7M non-dilutive financing in form of loans

Jan. 05, 2022 6:07 AM ETInnate Pharma S.A. (IPHA)SCGLF, BNPQY, BNPQF, IPHYFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Stack of money coin with trading graph for finance investor. Cryptocurrency digital economy. Financial investment background concept. 3d rendering

KanawatTH/iStock via Getty Images

  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) has obtained €28.7M in non-dilutive financing in the form of two loans from Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY).
  • The two loans have an initial term of one year with a five-year extension option.
  • They are 90% guaranteed by the French state as part of the package of measures put in place by the French government to support companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • “This additional financing provides the opportunity to further strengthen our cash position as well as our research and development activities in France,” said Frederic Lombard, Senior Vice President and CFO, Innate Pharma.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.