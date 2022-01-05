Innate Pharma obtains €28.7M non-dilutive financing in form of loans
- Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) has obtained €28.7M in non-dilutive financing in the form of two loans from Société Générale (OTCPK:SCGLF) and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY).
- The two loans have an initial term of one year with a five-year extension option.
- They are 90% guaranteed by the French state as part of the package of measures put in place by the French government to support companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- “This additional financing provides the opportunity to further strengthen our cash position as well as our research and development activities in France,” said Frederic Lombard, Senior Vice President and CFO, Innate Pharma.