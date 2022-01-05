Quhuo completes full acquisition of Lailai workforce platform

Jan. 05, 2022 6:11 AM ETQuhuo Limited (QH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) to acquire the remaining 45.78% equity interest in Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Lailai”), its subsidiary and an on-demand workforce platform that specializes in housekeeping solutions for hotels and B&Bs, for a total consideration of ~RMB69.1M in the form of the company’s securities.
  • Pursuant to the closure, Quhuo will own 100% equity interest in Lailai.
  • Under the terms, the company agreed to issue 9M Class A ordinary shares to the selling shareholder of Lailai under a private placement.
  • The consideration shares will be subject to relevant restrictions on transfer.
  • The parties expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022.
  • There is no assurance that any such procedures or transactions will be completed in a timely manner.
  • Previously, Quhuo acquired a majority equity interest in Lailai in November 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.