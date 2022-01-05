Quhuo completes full acquisition of Lailai workforce platform
Jan. 05, 2022 6:11 AM ETQuhuo Limited (QH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) to acquire the remaining 45.78% equity interest in Lailai Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. (“Lailai”), its subsidiary and an on-demand workforce platform that specializes in housekeeping solutions for hotels and B&Bs, for a total consideration of ~RMB69.1M in the form of the company’s securities.
- Pursuant to the closure, Quhuo will own 100% equity interest in Lailai.
- Under the terms, the company agreed to issue 9M Class A ordinary shares to the selling shareholder of Lailai under a private placement.
- The consideration shares will be subject to relevant restrictions on transfer.
- The parties expect to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2022.
- There is no assurance that any such procedures or transactions will be completed in a timely manner.
- Previously, Quhuo acquired a majority equity interest in Lailai in November 2020.