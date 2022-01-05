NetScout Systems, AWS join hands to support ENGIE IT migrate services to the cloud
Jan. 05, 2022 6:21 AM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support ENGIE IT in seamlessly migrating workloads and services to the cloud to support its digital transformation journey.
- ENGIE IT is the IT subsidiary of worldwide low-carbon energy supplier, ENGIE.
- The parties collaborated for end-through-end visibility at scale drives seamless digital transformation journey.
- The recently-announced AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) makes it easier for NetScout to offer end-through-end visibility to customers by deploying best-of-breed deep packet inspection application performance management and security appliances with high availability and scalability.
- In addition, the GWLB extends NETSCOUT visibility on AWS with new packet acquisition vantage points for North/South (N/S) traffic at the very edge of the AWS network as well as into the East/West (E/W) inter-VPC traffic.