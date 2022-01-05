NetScout Systems, AWS join hands to support ENGIE IT migrate services to the cloud

Jan. 05, 2022 6:21 AM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has collaborated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support ENGIE IT in seamlessly migrating workloads and services to the cloud to support its digital transformation journey.
  • ENGIE IT is the IT subsidiary of worldwide low-carbon energy supplier, ENGIE.
  • The parties collaborated for end-through-end visibility at scale drives seamless digital transformation journey.
  • The recently-announced AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) makes it easier for NetScout to offer end-through-end visibility to customers by deploying best-of-breed deep packet inspection application performance management and security appliances with high availability and scalability.
  • In addition, the GWLB extends NETSCOUT visibility on AWS with new packet acquisition vantage points for North/South (N/S) traffic at the very edge of the AWS network as well as into the East/West (E/W) inter-VPC traffic.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.