Amneal acquires Saol Therapeutics’ Baclofen franchise for $83.5M

Jan. 05, 2022 6:21 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Bent arrow of two red and white ones merging on turquoise blue background.

yalcinsonat1/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) and privately-held Saol Therapeutics announce an agreement under which Amneal will acquire Saol’s Baclofen franchise, including Lioresal and LYVISPAH as well as a pipeline product under development.
  • Under the terms of agreement, Amneal will pay ~$83.5M of cash at close, and certain royalties (low double-digits) based on annual net sales for certain acquired products.
  • The transaction will be financed with cash on hand and is expected to close in Q1 2022.
  • The acquisition expands Amneal’s commercial institutional and specialty portfolio in neurology while adding commercial infrastructure in advance of its entry into the biosimilar institutional market.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Amneal’s adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS results for 2022.
  • As part of the transaction, Amneal is adding Saol’s institutional commercial team for Lioresal that can be utilized to support future product launches, including three oncology biosimilar products, filgrastim (biosimilar for Neupogen), pegfilgrastim (biosimilar for Neulasta) and bevacizumab (biosimilar for Avastin).
  • All three biosimilars are expected to be launched in 2022, subject to FDA approval.
