Walmart launches new delivery drivers role for Inhome expansion
Jan. 05, 2022
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reveals plan to hire more than 3,000 associate delivery drivers this year to expand its Inhome delivery.
- The role comes as a new full-time position in Walmart stores which will be filled by the promotion of its own associates from within; Walmart notes delivery drivers will be equipped by the fleet of 100% all-electric delivery vans.
- The retailer targets to make InHome available to 30 million U.S. households from the current 6 million, by the end of 2022.
