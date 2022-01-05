TuanChe to establish new EV business line, expand into manufacturing
Jan. 05, 2022 6:27 AM ETTuanChe Limited (TC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) announced its strategic plan to establish a new electric vehicle, or EV, business line including a design, R&D and manufacturing team and expand its business into EV manufacturing.Mr. Wei Wen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TuanChe, commented, "Through seamlessly integrating our existing platform with a top tier electric vehicle design, R&D and manufacturing team we are building, and in-depth cooperation with potential strategic partners, we believe this strategic expansion will drive significant synergistic value and ensure we secure an important stake in the EV revolution."
- The company will announce any progress of major business transactions, if any, in a timely manner.