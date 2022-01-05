Fobi signs $300K annual license with leading global insurance provider
Jan. 05, 2022 6:38 AM ETFobi AI Inc. (FOBIF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fobi AI (OTCQB:FOBIF) has signed an annual license with an auto-renewal with one of the world's leading insurance providers.
- It earns revenue from this deal through an annual license fee as well a license fee per Wallet pass issued, generating monthly recurring revenue.
- The company's Wallet pass platform will now enable the insurance provider to issue digital proof of insurance passes for both auto insurance and general insurance across five countries in Europe.
- The deal solidifies its global position as a leading digital wallet pass provider with 3 of the top 10 largest insurance companies in the world now leveraging Fobi to deliver a digital and verified proof of insurance.
- Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi stated, “Our focus for 2022 will be to continue to expand and continue to grow our scale with the goal of solidifying our position as the leading Wallet pass provider for the Insurance industry.”