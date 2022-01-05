Bragg Gaming debuts in UK's iGaming market

Jan. 05, 2022 6:39 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Bragg Gaming's (NASDAQ:BRAG) company ORYX makes a steady launch in the United Kingdom with its content going live for the first time on the online casino brand- 888casino.
  • Group of games from ORYX's exclusive remote games server have been added to 888casino in the UK including games developed by ORYX’s in-house studio and titles from GAMOMAT.
  • The debut title like Egyptian Magic, and Atomic Slot Lab, will also be made available to local players, report.
  • The UK launch is an extension of Bragg’s longstanding existing partnership with 888, which has seen ORYX’s content integrated on 888casino’s platform across several other regulated markets in Europe.
  • The moves comes just weeks after receiving its supplier licence in the country.
  • Bragg quotes that the UK Gambling Commission has reported the Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) for the online sector in the last fiscal year of £6.9B (~ $9.2B), with online casino games dominating the sector, generating £4.0B (~ $5.4B) in GGY.
