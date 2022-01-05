Mainz Biomed gains more than a third on acquisition of exclusive rights to mRNA biomarkers
Jan. 05, 2022 6:40 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) soars 36.4% premarket after entering into a Technology Rights Agreement with Socpra Sciences Santé Et Humaines S.E.C. (TTS) to access a portfolio of novel mRNA biomarkers for potential future integration into ColoAlert, the Company’s highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC).
- The Company is preparing to initiate ColoAlert’s regulatory pathway for approval in U.S.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has the unilateral option to license the exclusive global rights to five gene expression biomarkers which have demonstrated a high degree of effectiveness in detecting CRC lesions including advanced adenomas (AA), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to this deadly disease.
- Mainz plans to commence a clinical study in Europe in H1 2022 to evaluate the effectiveness of these biomarkers to enhance ColoAlert’s utility in terms of extending capability to identify advanced adenomas, while increasing rates of diagnostic sensitivity and specificity.