Henry Schein announces CFO retirement, successor appointed
Jan. 05, 2022 6:44 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) announced that Steven Paladino plans to retire as EVP & CFO, effective Apr.29, after 35 years of service.
- Ronald N. South, the company's VP, Corporate Finance since 2008 and Chief Accounting Officer since 2013, has been named his successor and will become its SVP and CFO, effective Apr. 29, 2022.
- The organizational changes indicate the implementation of its succession plan for its senior finance team.
- Mr. Paladino will remain a board member, serving until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in May, when he is expected to stand for re-election to the board by a vote of the company’s stockholders.