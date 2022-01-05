Comstock lifts lithium holdings with 90% stake in LiNico
Jan. 05, 2022 6:56 AM ETComstock Mining Inc. (LODE)AQMSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) +9.2% pre-market after saying it acquired nearly 3.13M common shares in LiNiCo from founder Michael Vogel in exchange for 3.5M restricted Comstock common shares, plus 4,075 preferred shares, increasing Comstock's overall ownership in LiNiCo to ~90% from ~45%.
- LiNiCo's first production facility is being retrofitted and scheduled to start production in H2 2022 with a feedstock crushing capacity of over 35K tons/year, ultimately reaching 100K tons/year.
- "We believe that LiNiCo's pioneering extraction technologies will quickly prove to be the best, most sustainable, and most valuable process for the production of lithium and other electrification products from both recycled batteries and virgin natural resources," says Comstock Executive Chairman and CEO Corrado De Gasperis.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) owns the remaining 10% of LiNiCo; Comstock Mining bought an equity stake in the lithium-ion battery recycling company from Aqua Metals in February 2021.