Garmin trades higher after Deutsche Bank says recent pullback makes shares attractive
Jan. 05, 2022 6:57 AM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Deutsche Bank upgrades Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Hold on increased conviction in the business environment for this year, the high-quality nature of GRMN financials and current business model in a volatile macro.
- Analyst Jeffrey Rand and team see the recent pull-back in GRMN's stock price placing the risk-reward profile at an attractive level.
- "On the business front, we see an overdue introduction of a new model of its top wearable, the fenix, as a catalyst in CY22 helping sustain growth in its wearables business after a very strong CY20/CY21. We also see pandemic tailwinds continuing to drive growth in Aviation and Marine, but see longer-term trends like a higher adoption of private aviation and more boats on the water as positives for these business segments going forward."
- Deutsche Bank sees strong business fundamentals for GRMN and has confidence it will be able to effectively manage its supply chain due to its vertically integrated business model. The firm assigns a price target of $160 to GRMN.
- Shares of Garmin (GRMN) are up 1.59% premarket to $135.59.
- Earlier this week, Garmin (GRMN) acquired marine communications specialist Vesper Marine.