Mortgage application down for third straight week as rates hit 9-month high
Jan. 05, 2022 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -5.6% vs. -0.6% two weeks ago.
- Purchase Index: -4% vs. -3% two weeks ago.
- Refinance Index: -2% vs. +2% two weeks ago.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 3.33% vs. 3.27% two weeks ago .
- Refinance down 40% Y/Y, while purchase down 12% Y/Y.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity, however, increased to 65.4% of total applications from 63.9% the previous week, due to continued weakness in the purchase loan market.
- “Mortgage rates continued to creep higher over the past two weeks, as markets maintained an optimistic view of the economy,” said Joel Kan, an MBA economist. “Refinance demand continues to dwindle, as many borrowers refinanced in 2020, and in early 2021.”