Jan. 05, 2022 7:00 AM ETImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) reports 45% growth in its fourth quarter's revenue coming at record level as per the company's preliminary results.
  • That is, Q4 revenue increased to $5.4M (+45% Y/Y), compared to $3.7M in 4Q20. On sequential comparison, the company reported $5.15M in Q3 revenue.
  • For the full-year 2021, ImmuCell's revenue rose to $19.2M, up 25% Y/Y.
  • "As our sales and order backlog continue to increase, the strategic investments to expand our First Defense manufacturing capacity are beginning to pay off," says President and CEO Michael F. Brigham.
  • Also, the company has initiated an additional investment of ~$1.8M (Phase II) to further increase its annual First Defense manufacturing capacity to approximately $35M commencing in Q3 2022.
  • Forward Looking Statement: "Our work to achieve regulatory approval to commercialize Re-Tain continues," Brigham concludes. "Later in January, we expect to make our second submission to the FDA of the final Technical Section required to complete our New Animal Drug Application."
  • ImmuCell will host a conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 to discuss the full financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
