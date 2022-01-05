Pfizer, BioNTech in pact for mRNA-based shingles vaccine
Jan. 05, 2022 7:01 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- COVID-19 vaccine makers, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), have expanded their collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), the companies announced on Wednesday.
- The product candidate will bring together BioNTech’s proprietary mRNA technology with Pfizer’s antigen technology. Clinical trials are expected in H2 2022.
- Per the terms, BioNTech (BNTX) will receive $225M in upfront payments, including $75M of cash and $150M worth of an equity investment in addition to milestone payments totaling up to $200M and a share of future product sales.
- Meanwhile, for the proprietary antigen sequences identified by Pfizer (PFE), the U.S. pharma giant will be entitled to $25M of an upfront payment from BioNTech (BNTX).
- The two companies will share gross profits from any resulting products, with Pfizer (PFE) having the global commercialization rights for the vaccine except in Germany, Turkey, and certain developing countries where the German company will have sales rights.
- Pfizer (PFE) has added ~1.7%, and BioNTech (BNTX) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market.
- Two pharma rivals joined hands in 2018 for an influenza vaccine and in 2020 for a COVID-19 vaccine which is expected to generate nearly $31B in sales in 2022.