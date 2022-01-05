Why are Americans quitting their jobs at a record pace?
Jan. 05, 2022 7:01 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Some staggering statistics were displayed in the Labor Department's latest JOLTS report, which details information on job openings, hires, layoffs and those that quit their positions. Employers posted 10.6M openings in November - marking the six straight month the figure has topped 10M - against 6.9M unemployed people across the nation (meaning 1.5 jobs per unemployed person). In another wild data point, the number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs surpassed 4.5M, which was even above the prior record of 4.4M reached in September.
- Who holds the power? To a large extent, job turnover has been concentrated in hospitality, food services and other low-wage industries, where strong competition for employees has given workers the leverage to seek better pay. Many are also seeking more flexible arrangements (like remote work) with many school districts temporarily returning to virtual learning, or even within their jobs, with volatile waves of coronavirus threatening to upend their industry (early retirees?). Others are fed up with having to take on multiple roles (better work-life balance), such as flight attendants, who have unexpectedly been turned into cops or conflict resolution negotiators.
- Labor disruptions are likely to persist this year, but are not likely to stall economic recovery, with total hires jumping from 6.5M to 6.7M in November, the highest level since July. "Workers continued to switch jobs in light of the many opportunities the current labor market provides," said Nick Bunker, director of research at job services company Indeed. The JOLTS report comes three days before the Labor Department releases its closely watched nonfarm payrolls figure for December, which is expected to show growth of 400K jobs and the unemployment rate ticking down to 4.1%.
- Outlook: In recent months, employees have gone on strike at Deere, Mondelez and Kellogg, as workers find themselves with increased leverage due to a massive labor crunch. The bargaining position has even seen average hourly earnings increase 4.8% in November from the same period a year ago, though the pay bump is having trouble keeping up with inflation. The Consumer Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, surged 5.7% in November compared to a year ago, wiping out out all of the wage gains.