S&P, Nasdaq futures dip, Dow futures hold steady ahead of ADP payrolls, Fed minutes
Jan. 05, 2022 7:03 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures are slightly lower this morning as Wall Street gets more numbers on the labor front ahead of Friday's payrolls and more insight on Fed thinking.
- The market had a typical reaction to rallying rates yesterday, with the Dow rising and the Nasdaq slumping.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.4% are faring the worst, while S&P 500 futures (SPX) -0.1% are down slightly and Dow futures (INDU) are barely in negative territory.
- Rates are easing back a little, with the 10-year Treasury yield is down 2 basis points to 1.65%.
- The moves in the 10-year in the first two days of the week "have also coincided with a notable steepening in the yield curve, which is good news if you value it as a recessionary indicator, with the 2s10s curve +11.3bps to +88.7bps over the last 2 sessions, again marking its biggest 2 day steepening since last September," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes.
- "Those moves higher for Treasury yields were entirely driven by a rise in real yields, with the 10yr real yield moving back above the -1% mark," he says. "Conversely, inflation breakevens fell back across the board, with the 10yr breakeven declining more than -7.0bps from an intraday peak of 2.67%, the highest level in more than six weeks, which tempered some of the increase in nominal yields."
- At 8:15 a.m. ET ADP issues its report on private-sector payrolls, with economists looking for a rise of 400K for December.
- At 2 p.m. ET the Fed will release the minutes of its latest meeting.
- "In a world of structural change, the fabled dot plots have become ever more useless in communicating policy nuance," UBS economist Paul Donovan writes. "Today’s minutes (an abridged version) provide more insight into how policymakers are thinking about a rapidly changing world."
- Investors will also be keeping an eye on tech stocks as CES gets underway.