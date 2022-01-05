Code expands North American channel program for data capture and barcode scanning technology

Jan. 05, 2022 7:03 AM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Code, a part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) owned companies is enhancing and expanding its North American Channel Program, Code Alliance to meet the growing demand for data capture and barcode scanning technology.
  • The Code Alliance partner program to align with and empower its partners’ capabilities and business models and accelerate their profitability.
  • The program includes an expanded portfolio of discounts, incentives, technical support, promotions and marketing support, including an assigned strategic channel manager for partners with a substantial revenue commitment and year-over-year growth.
  • Emily Scales, Senior Channel Marketing Manager also announced a new Partner Portal with access to exclusive resources including a new learning management system (LMS) that will be available near the end of Q1.
  • This LMS platform will be a one-stop-shop for learning and training on Code’s products and solutions.
  • In June last year, Brady buys The Code Corporation for $173M.
