Code expands North American channel program for data capture and barcode scanning technology
Jan. 05, 2022 7:03 AM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Code, a part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) owned companies is enhancing and expanding its North American Channel Program, Code Alliance to meet the growing demand for data capture and barcode scanning technology.
- The Code Alliance partner program to align with and empower its partners’ capabilities and business models and accelerate their profitability.
- The program includes an expanded portfolio of discounts, incentives, technical support, promotions and marketing support, including an assigned strategic channel manager for partners with a substantial revenue commitment and year-over-year growth.
- Emily Scales, Senior Channel Marketing Manager also announced a new Partner Portal with access to exclusive resources including a new learning management system (LMS) that will be available near the end of Q1.
- This LMS platform will be a one-stop-shop for learning and training on Code’s products and solutions.
- In June last year, Brady buys The Code Corporation for $173M.