High Tide to acquire Bud Room, Fastendr retail kiosk and smart locker technology
Jan. 05, 2022 7:04 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Moving towards a introducing innovative technology into both its bricks-and-mortar retail cannabis operations, and third party retailers, High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) enters into a definitive agreement post which it will acquire 100% of the equity interest of Bud Room and assignments of the vendors' shareholder loans, for C$3.6M.
- The consideration for the 100% of equity interest acquired will be C$3.24M paid in shares and C$360K cash.
- This technology provides High Tide with potential new revenue generation, data collection and monetization opportunities from third party retail locations, and will further enhance the value of its Cabannalytics data insights offering.
- It will also acquire all rights to the customized Fastendr retail kiosk and smart locker technology and Bud Room's retail cannabis store located at Ontario.
- The Bud Room retail location is currently generating annual run rates in excess of $2.4M in revenue and $500K in adj. EBITDA.
- Fastendr is a unique and fully automated technology which integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers for facilitating a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.
- HITI shares trading 1.8% down premarket.