NRx Pharma submits EUA application to FDA for Zyesami for Critical COVID-19
Jan. 05, 2022 7:07 AM ETNRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)RLFTFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has submitted an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the FDA for the use of ZYESAMI (aviptadil) in patients with Critical COVID-19 who are at immediate risk of death from Respiratory Failure despite treatment with approved therapy including remdesivir and who are ineligible for enrollment into the ongoing ACTIV-3b NIH-sponsored trial.
- NRXP shares up 5.7% premarket at $4.98.
- The filing comes with a new analysis of the Phase 2b/3 data of ZYESAMI in patients treated with remdesivir or other approved or authorized medicines for critical COVID-19.
- The odds of meeting the original primary endpoint of being "alive and free of respiratory failure at 28 days" were 2.8-fold higher on ZYESAMI than on placebo (P=.03). There was a 4 fold increased odds of surviving to 60 days (P=.006).
- Patients at highest risk – those on ventilators at time of randomization – demonstrated a 10-fold increased odds of survival (P=.03).
- In 2021, the FDA declined to issue EUA for ZYESAMI to treat patients suffering Critical COVID-19 with respiratory failure.
- This new EUA submission is a narrower, proposed indication for patients with no other available therapy and is supported by data requested by the FDA.
- Aviptadil (ZYESAMI) is being developed in partnership with Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF).
- Previous analysis with clinical evidence indicating a substantial improvement with Zyesami in patients with Critical COVID-19 was announced in November 2021.