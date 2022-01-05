Everi Holdings and PlayAGS are tipped by B. Riley to outperform this year
Jan. 05, 2022 7:09 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI), AGSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Financial thinks casino suppliers Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) are likely outperformers.
- Analyst David Bain and team say share price gains for EVRI and AGS could be driven by the +35% increase in North America replacement slot units sold this year, a year-over-year increase in new casino openings and expansions, as well as continued strength in gross gaming revenue. In addition, increasing non-slot casino technology capex off a renewed gaming floor focus from operators is expected to be a tailwind and supplier pricing power in an inflationary environment is noted. Improved casino operator balance sheets and positive macroeconomic trends are also seen as tailwinds.
- Both stocks are rated at Outperform by B. Riley. The firm has a price target of $40 on EVRI vs. the average analyst price target of $32.88 and a price target of $21 on AGS vs. the average analyst PT of $14.00
