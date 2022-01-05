Simply Good Foods EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance

Jan. 05, 2022 7:09 AM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $281.3M (+32.0% Y/Y) beats by $15.02M.
  • Press Release
  • Updates full fiscal year 2022 outlook: Net Sales expected to increase 12-14% versus fiscal year 2021 vs. previous outlook for net sales growth of 8-10%; Gross margin contraction of about 250 basis points versus last year; adjusted EBITDA anticipated to increase slightly less than the net sales growth rate and adjusted diluted EPS expected to increase greater than the adjusted EBITDA growth rate vs. consensus of $1.37.
