MannKind extends collaboration with Thirona Bio on fibrotic lung diseases
Jan. 05, 2022 7:11 AM ETMannKind Corporation (MNKD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) has extended its collaboration with Thirona Bio with the purchase of a second convertible note issued by Thirona, and the appointment of Michael Castagna, PharmD as a member of the Thirona board of directors.
- Under the terms of the collaboration, which began in June 2021, the companies are evaluating the therapeutic potential of Thirona’s locally acting TGF-β inhibitor, FBM5712, for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.
- MannKind is developing MNKD-501, a dry powder inhaled formulation of FBM5712, which is advancing to a nonclinical pharmacodynamics study with key results anticipated in Q2 2022.
- If initial studies are promising, MannKind can exercise certain rights to seek a full license to the compound for clinical development and commercialization for the treatment of fibrotic pulmonary diseases.
- “Our preliminary prototype powders utilized in a pharmacokinetic study in rats produced concentrations in the lungs that appear to persist long enough to suggest that the drug could perform as hoped,” said Thomas Hofmann, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MannKind Corporation. “These early positive signals warrant further evaluation and if successful, will trigger IND-enabling toxicology work for the compound.”