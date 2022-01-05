Google under tougher supervision by German regulator for five years, ruling says

Jan. 05, 2022

Sean Gallup/Getty Images News

  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and its Google subsidiary will be under tougher, more intense supervision by Germany's Federal Cartel Office, due to a new regulation targeting large tech companies.
  • According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, the regulator can ban practices that it says are anti-competitive. The statement added that Google (GOOGL) has “paramount significance for competition across markets.”
  • Additionally, Andreas Mundt, the chief of Germany's Federal Cartel Office, said: “We have already started to look into Google’s processing of personal data and to deal with the Google News Showcase issue in more detail.”
  • Bloomberg added that the ruling is valid for five years, with Google (GOOGL) being the latest company Germany's cartel regulator has looked into, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook.
  • On Tuesday, Google (GOOGL) confirmed it had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify for a reported $500 million.
