Google under tougher supervision by German regulator for five years, ruling says
Jan. 05, 2022 7:24 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL)AMZN, AAPL, FBBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and its Google subsidiary will be under tougher, more intense supervision by Germany's Federal Cartel Office, due to a new regulation targeting large tech companies.
- According to Bloomberg, which first reported the news, the regulator can ban practices that it says are anti-competitive. The statement added that Google (GOOGL) has “paramount significance for competition across markets.”
- Additionally, Andreas Mundt, the chief of Germany's Federal Cartel Office, said: “We have already started to look into Google’s processing of personal data and to deal with the Google News Showcase issue in more detail.”
- Bloomberg added that the ruling is valid for five years, with Google (GOOGL) being the latest company Germany's cartel regulator has looked into, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Facebook.
- On Tuesday, Google (GOOGL) confirmed it had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify for a reported $500 million.