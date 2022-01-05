IDEAYA acquires INQUIRE Chemical Library to expand drug discovery platform

Jan. 05, 2022 7:26 AM ETIDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced the acquisition of INQUIRE Chemical Library to broaden its synthetic lethality drug discovery platform.
  • A small-molecule library of over 200,000 chemical compounds, INQUIRE is a collection comprising compounds selected for lead-like properties and molecular diversity.
  • The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its hit discovery capabilities across a wide range of novel synthetic lethality targets and historically difficult-to-drug target classes, IDEAYA (IDYA) said in a statement.
  • “….We believe this proprietary chemical library enhances our existing hit-finding capabilities to discover novel chemical entities which are active and selective against novel synthetic lethality targets," Chief Scientific Officer of IDEAYA Biosciences, Michael White remarked.
  • For the first time since the final quarter of 2020, IDEAYA (IDYA) exceeded Street forecasts with both revenue and earnings in its Q3 2021 financials.
