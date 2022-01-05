General Motors drives into the EV spotlight with all-electric Chevy Silverado reveal today
Jan. 05, 2022 7:26 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is unveiling the all-electric Chevrolet Silverado at CES today. CEO Mary Barra is expected to give details about the new Silverado's pricing, range, capabilities and extra features. Preorders are scheduled to start today and production is set to commence in 2023.
- Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives thinks the introduction of the electric Silverado is just the start of a massive slate of electric vehicles coming from the Detroit stalwart over the next 12 to 18 months.
- "We believe the GM EV transformation story heading into 2022 is slowly starting to get recognized by the Street as we believe an EV driven re-rating is now in process. With the Tesla trillion dollar+ valuation and growing EV appetite among investors for new innovative EV stories, the vertical integration capabilities of GM and conversion of its massive customer base to electric vehicles over the coming years represents a transformational opportunity for GM looking ahead."
- Wedbush has an Outperform rating on GM and a base case price target of $85 on GM. The bull case scenario price target is $100.
- Shares of GM jumped 7.47% yesterday and Ford raced to a new 20-year high as the electric vehicle spotlight burned bright.
- Sector watch: Watch these five electric vehicle models in 2022 and these five sleeper EV stocks.