Main Street completes a new portfolio investment in Career Team

Jan. 05, 2022 7:30 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Main Street (NYSE:MAIN) recently completed a new portfolio investment in Career Team for facilitating the recapitalizations of Career TEAM and Career Edge.
  • Both the companies are providers of workforce development services and learning and case management software solutions to regional workforce development boards, federally and state-funded work programs, and higher learning institutions across the country.
  • Main Street, along with its co-investor, partnered with Iron Creek Partners, and the companies' existing owner and CEO to facilitate the transaction and provide growth capital, with Main Street funding $24.8M in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a minority direct equity investment.
