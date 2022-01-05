Pinterest tries to rebound day after analysts urge caution on user declines
Jan. 05, 2022 7:45 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares look set to rebound one day after multiple analysts urged caution on the stock, including one downgrading the stock on worries over user declines.
- Pinterest (PINS) shares gained nearly 2% to $33.78 early Wednesday, after falling 9% to finish at $33.13 on Tuesday. Separately on Tuesday, Pinterest (PINS) hit a 52-week low of $32.42.
- On Tuesday, Guggenheim downgraded the stock, citing Pinterest Ads Manager data, which is pointing to user declines for the second straight month, while download data also suggested further decline.
- As such, Guggenheim cut its fourth-quarter estimate to 438 million users, down from 447 million.
- Guggenheim also cut its price target to $39, down from $46, as the firm said it still sees "value creation potential for the company's large global user base," but it does not see the use case "developing as rapidly as peers, creating risk that competitors improve their social commerce offerings more quickly than Pinterest capitalizes on its position."
- Wolfe Research started coverage on Pinterest (PINS) at Peer Perform, noting that it likes the product transition at the Ben Silbermann-led company, but it sees "near-term uncertainties on its revenue and MAU growth trajectory are likely to keep multiples under pressure."
- Pinterest (PINS) is one of a number of high-beta stocks that sold off more than 50% from 52-week highs, suggesting the prospect of a January high-beta squeeze.