NetsREIT sees 2022 FFO meeting or beating consensus
Jan. 05, 2022 7:36 AM ETNETSTREIT Corp. (NTST)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- NetsREIT (NYSE:NTST) expects 2022 adjusted FFO per share of $1.13-$1.17, which will at least meet the average analyst estimate of $1.13.
- “As we look ahead to 2022, we plan to continue our strong momentum on both the investment and capital fronts," said CEO Mark Manheimer. "We will continue to capitalize on our significant growth opportunity within the net lease sector, utilizing our dedicated team and platform, our deep industry expertise, and our high-quality balance sheet."
- For the year, the REIT expects acquisition activity, including completed developments and net of dispositions, to be at least $480M. That compares with the $445.6M of acquisitions, at an initial cash capitalization rate, including acquisition costs, of 6.5%, in full-year 2021. NTST provided $18.8M of total development funding for 10 projects during the year.
- In Q4, total net investment activity was $159.8M, including acquisitions of $150.5M and ongoing development funding of $9.3M.
- NetsREIT (NTST) sees cash general and administrative costs of $14.5M-$15.0M during 2022 and expects non-cash compensation expense to be $5.0M-$5.5M.
- Sees cash interest expenses of $5.0M-$5.5M during the year, with ~$0.6M of additional non-cash deferred financing fee amortization.
- Expects full-year 2022 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, which includes the impact of OP units, to be in the range of 52.0M to 54.0M shares.
- NetsREIT (NTST) will release Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings on Feb. 24 after the market close and will hold its earnings call on Feb. 25 at 10:00 AM ET.
