Citi boosts S&P 500 target for 2022 only a couple of days into the year
Jan. 05, 2022 7:52 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)SP500By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Citi's equity team raises its S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) target to 5,100 for year end, from 4,900 set in October, following a 5% rally in the last two months of 2021.
- "Our previous target was predicated on a flattish index into year end," strategist Scott Chronert writes in a note. "No doubt, the Q4 rally reflects a continuation of this past year’s earnings strength. Q4 results should support the recent market action, while 2022 outlooks should generally provide comfort in follow-through, despite ongoing COVID pandemic and supply-chain concerns."
- "This is consistent with our ongoing perspective that further SPX upside will be mostly aligned with earnings trends even as Fed tightening implies valuation headwinds," Chronert says. "There is no change to our $220 SPX earnings estimate at this point."
- The major risk to 2022 gains is a growth scare, he says.
- "An overly assertive Fed, ongoing COVID pandemic impacts, and demand destruction in response to ongoing price increases, all bear watching. Yet, flows into US equities remain robust, and are supported by negative real rates. Per our recent investor survey, there seems to be more agreement about downside risk than upside potential."
- Goldman Sachs is calling for the S&P to reach 5,100 by the end of the year, driven by earnings and valuations.