NuVasive granted FDA clearance for expanded use of bone grafting device
Jan. 05, 2022 7:41 AM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received FDA’s 510(k) clearance for expanded indications of use for Attrax Putty for interbody fusions of the thoracolumbar spine during spine surgery.
- A synthetic bone void filler designed to generate bone fusion, Attrax Putty is considered as the first synthetic biologic cleared for use in interbody fusions of the thoracolumbar spine, according to the company.
- “This first and only 510(k) clearance of its kind demonstrates NuVasive's commitment to advancing the standard of spine care—while delivering enhanced economic value to our customers," chief technology officer at NuVasive (NUVA), Ryan Donahoe remarked.
- Read: For 2021, NuVasive (NUVA) expects to generate $1.13 – $1.14B in sales with ~12.5 – 12.9% adjusted operating margin. However, consensus estimates for the company imply $1.15B in revenue for the year.