Altria is on watch with BofA pointing to regulatory risk on menthol
Jan. 05, 2022 7:41 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Bank of America drops its rating on Altria Group (NYSE:MO) to Neutral from Buy as the firm points to a regulatory headwind this year with menthol rulemaking plans expected by April. The firm notes that historically heightened regulatory uncertainty has weighed on the share prices of U.S. tobacco stocks, especially on the topic of menthol.
- Analyst Lisa Lewandowski: "While Altria Group (MO) will likely continue to be a steady earnings performer, with pricing growth, limited input inflation and margin expansion, we are more cautious on prospects for its share price performance in 2022 as we anticipate regulatory news flow may be an overhang."
- Over the long term, MO is seen being able to weather the pending regulatory challenges by first litigation and then adjusting its operating model if necessary. For the interim, BofA lowers its price objective on MO to $50.
- Shares of Altria (MO) are down 0.88% premarket to $48.60.
