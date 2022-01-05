Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries team up for big data engineering platform

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) collaborate to build a big data platform for HHI’s core businesses, including shipbuilding and offshore engineering.
  • The two parties also plans to form a joint venture to commercialize big data solutions.
  • Under the terms, both parties will jointly build a big data platform for the Group’s key affiliates related to shipbuilding & offshore engineering, energy, and industrial machinery.
  • Pursuant to which HHI Group will provide the affiliates’ process expertise and sales know-how whereas Palantir will offer software and development personnel.
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries will deploy Palantir Foundry data platform.
