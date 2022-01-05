EVgo appoints operations chief
Jan. 05, 2022 7:44 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) names Dennis Kish as the company's Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2022.
- Prior to joining EVgo, Kish served as President of Google Fiber and has previously held positions as Senior Vice President & General Manager at both Qualcomm and NXP.
- "Having a dedicated executive with Dennis Kish’s experience in infrastructure and technology will further bolster EVgo’s leadership in scaling operations, deploying larger sites for our public network and fleet customers, and in maintaining best-in-sector uptime and reliability," says CEO Cathy Zoi.
- Stock is down 0.6% in pre-market trading.
