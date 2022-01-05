Estee Lauder falls after Bank of America warns on premium valuation

Jan. 05, 2022 7:52 AM ETThe Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America turns cautious on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) with a downgrade to a Neutral rating from Buy. EL is noted to now be trading at a relative premium of +30% to the Beauty group, more than a standard deviation above its +16% three-year average.
  • Analyst Bryan Spillane says the premium valuation on EL warranted by the underlying business is balanced by the challenges of incremental multiple expansion in the context of a broader consumer staples group that has underperformed the market for 6 years.
  • Bank of America's price objective on Estee Lauder (EL) of $375 is at a 40X P/E multiple.
  • Shares of Estee Lauder (EL) are down 1.49% premarket to $366.30.
