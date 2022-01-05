DocGo secures $55M mobile health contracts in Nevada
Jan. 05, 2022 7:52 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ambulnz by DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) has secured two mobile health contracts in the State of Nevada.
- The contracts were awarded to several companies and include the provision of COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccine programs and at-home monoclonal antibody infusion treatments to eligible patients across the state of Nevada.
- The combined value of DocGo's award is estimated at $55M over the next three years.
- DocGo delivers mobile health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers. Since the start of the pandemic, the company has performed over 2M COVID tests and administered over 2M COVID vaccines. It also started delivering at home monoclonal antibody infusion treatments recently.
- Over the coming weeks, trained DocGo clinicians will be able to facilitate these services across Nevada.