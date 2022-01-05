Humanigen expects data from phase 2/3 study of lenzilumab by early Q2 following enrollment

  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) achieved target enrollment in a phase 2/3 ACTIV-5/BET-B study of its lead drug candidate lenzilumab to treat COVID-19.
  • The company said the ACTIV-5/BET-B study was designed to align with its phase 3 study (LIVE-AIR) of lenzilumab in hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
  • The company said the phase 2/3 ACTIV-5/BET-B study — which was sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health — enrolled over 400 patients.
  • Hospitalized COVID-19 patients enrolled in ACTIV-5/BET-B received either lenzilumab and remdesivir or placebo and remdesivir. Patients in both arms also received current standard of care for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, including corticosteroids.
  • The company expects to release top line data from ACTIV-5/BET-B in late Q1 or early Q2 of 2022.
  • The results will be shared with regulatory authorities in the U.S., U.K., and EU as part of the ongoing review process.
