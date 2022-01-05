Exxon sale of West Qurna oil field stake approved by Iraq government

Jan. 05, 2022 7:58 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Iraq's government has given its approval for the national oil company to acquire Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 32.7% stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field, Oil Minister Ihsan Ismaael says, without disclosing financial details.
  • West Qurna 1 is one of the world's largest oilfields, with recoverable reserves estimated at more than 20B barrels; Iraqi officials say the field had a production capacity of nearly 500K bbl/day in 2021.
  • Iraq said last year that it plans to boost West Qurna 1's production capacity by 40% to more than 700K bbl/day over the next five years.
  • Exxon last year filed an arbitration case against Iraq's Basra Oil Company over its stalled effort to sell its stake in the field.
